After lashing PM on lockdown, PLP welcomes reversal

Chester Cooper
Following Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ announcement late yesterday afternoon that he has reversed course on a full seven-day lockdown, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Deputy Leader Chester Cooper said it has been an unnecessarily chaotic time and expressed satisfaction with Minnis’ decision to give New Providence residents time to prepare.
Minnis had faced tremendous public backlash after he declared on Monday night that the full lockdown was commencing immediately. It had caught many off guard.
Early yesterday, Cooper said the decision to impose the aggressive lockdown of New Providence without prior warning was “especially cruel”.
“What are people to do who simply do not happen to have enough food, water and other basic necessities at home tonight?” he had asked.
“What are essential workers, who were at work [on Monday] when food stores, pharmacies and gas stations were open, to do now? The prime minister should at least have given people a chance to prepare. Even hurricanes come with more warning.”
The lockdown prohibited essential businesses like grocery stores, gas stations and water depots from opening.
But Minnis announced just before 5 p.m. yesterday that those businesses will be allowed to open today and until further notice.