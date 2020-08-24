Monday, August 24, 2020
About the Asteroid That Will Destroy Earth Right Before Election Day...
By Jennifer Leman
An asteroid called 2018 VP1 is scheduled to zip past Earth on November 2, just one day before Americans will cast their vote for the next President of the United States. The asteroid's timing brings new meaning to the phrase "Rock the Vote."
But if images of a massive space rock slamming into Earth are sending chills down your spine, take a deep breath.
"Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth!" NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office tweeted on August 23. "It currently has a 0.41 [percent] chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size." Read more >>