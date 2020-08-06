Abaco Big Bird back in production

Scenes of destruction at Abaco Big Bird Poultry Farm (Bahamas) on Abaco after Hurricane Dorian last year.
Almost a year after Hurricane Dorian, Abaco Big Bird Poultry Farm made its first delivery of chicken to Maxwell’s food store on Abaco yesterday.
The company’s operations manager, Lance Pinder, told Guardian Business yesterday that this was accomplished even while operating at only six percent of its pre-Dorian capacity,.
Pinder said delays in the manufacturing of the company’s new chicken houses due to COVID-19 has put them three months behind where they wanted to be at this time.
However, he said that by the end of the year, four of the houses will be complete, and the farm will be back to a more stable supply of chicken.
“No matter what we did nothing would have happened any faster,” said Pinder.
He said people have been waiting for Abaco Big Bird to get back to production.
Pinder said it's because the company produces the best chicken.