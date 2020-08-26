Wednesday, August 26, 2020

A mother captured an emotional photo of her son crying in virtual class to show difficulties of distance learning during pandemic

The image of a frustrated kindergartener shows one reality of virtual learning.

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

(CNN) - When her son returned to virtual learning last week, Jana Coombs saw him struggling.
Her 5-year-old, a kindergartener at a school in Coweta County, Georgia, was so frustrated with the remote back-to-school experience, that he put his head down and cried.

Seeing him in pain, Coombs knew she needed to do something. So she snapped a photo and shared it online on August 17, in hopes of raising awareness around the difficulty some students face not being in a classroom.  Read more >>
