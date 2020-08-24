A common medication for older adults improves COVID-19 survival rates, researchers say

The meta-analysis led by a team from the University of East Anglia in the U.K. involved more than 28,000 patients.
‘At the start of the pandemic, there was concern that specific medications for high blood pressure could be linked with worse outcomes for COVID-19 patients.’ AFP via Getty Images
Medication for high blood pressure could improve survival rates for those suffering from COVID-19 and reduce the severity of infection, according to new research from a team of scientists at the University of East Anglia in the U.K. and published Monday in the journal Current Atherosclerosis Reports, a bimonthly peer-reviewed medical journal.
The researchers studied 28,000 patients taking antihypertensives — a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) — and said the risk of death and a severe response to coronavirus infection was reduced for patients with high blood pressure who were taking Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) or Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB).