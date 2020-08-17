Monday, August 17, 2020
74-year-old woman is latest to die from COVID-19
By Krystel Brown
A 74-year-old New Providence woman is the latest victim of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 19, according to the Ministry of Health.
The woman died on Sunday.
The ministry also reported 14 new cases of the virus on Monday.
All of the new cases are on New Providence, which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.
The total number of cases confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic is 1,329 – 731 on New Providence; 461 on Grand Bahama; 45 on Bimini, inclusive of Cat Cay; 44 on Abaco; 14 on the Berry Islands; eight on Cat Island; five on Exuma; one on Eleuthera; two on Inagua; one on Andros; and the location of 17 cases are pending.
There are 1,116 active cases, 191 recovered cases and 32 hospitalized cases.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis addressed the new cases last night during his national address as he announced a total lockdown for New Providence.