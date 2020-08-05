5 Things That Could Go Wrong With A Coronavirus Vaccine

Getty images
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, a coronavirus vaccine could be ready for distribution within months.
“We feel cautiously optimistic that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year and as we go into 2021,” he told lawmakers on July 31, adding, “the plans now allow for any American who needs a vaccine to get it within the year 2021.”
Researchers are working at breakneck speeds on more than 165 vaccines for Covid-19. At present, more than two dozen are in phases two or three of testing, which include human trials. Though early results look promising, a lot can still go wrong, such as: