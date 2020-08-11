Tuesday, August 11, 2020
47 new cases of COVID-19
By The Nassau Guardian
The Bahamas recorded an additional 47 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 945.
Of the new cases, there were 39 Grand Bahama, three on New Providence, one on Exuma and four cases that were still pending.
Health officials did not provide the age or sex of any of the new cases.
Grand Bahama leads the country in recorded cases again, with 428 cases, followed by New Providence with 420 cases.
Bimini has 45 cases; Abaco, 28; Berry Islands, 12; Exuma, four; Cat Island, three; and Eleuthera, one.
According to the Ministry of Health COVID-19 dashboard, nine more people have recovered, bringing the total to 113. Hospitalizations decreased from 35 to 31.
Fifteen people have died, and there are 815 active cases.
As of last night, 6,557 tests were completed, according to health officials. These include tests conducted by private facilities. (source)