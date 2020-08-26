43-Year-Old Woman Dies After She and All 6 of Her Children Test Positive for Coronavirus

Brenda Martinez died on Monday night, a week after she was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms. Photo: GoFundMe
By Jason Duaine Hahn
A 43-year-old mother of six from Southern California has died after being hospitalized for a week following a coronavirus diagnosis.
According to a GoFundMe set up by her family, Brenda Martinez died on Monday night after being listed in critical condition for several days. Martinez and all six of her children — ages 2 to 19 — had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
The family had been pulling for Martinez's recovery, but her condition continued to worsen while at the hospital. In updates posted to the donation page on Monday, the family said Martinez was "not doing too good" and that they needed a "miracle" for her to make it through the night. Read more >>