Wednesday, August 26, 2020
43 COVID-19 cases identified at Sandilands
By Jasper Ward
Information provided by health authorities show that there have been 43 cases of COVID-19 at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) in Fox Hill.
All of the cases and their contacts were identified between July 1 and August 23.
Earlier this month, officials confirmed that 23 patients on the Male Ward at SRC tested positive for COVID-19 after a staff member, who worked across three wards of the institution, tested positive.
Eighty contacts of the cases were identified, according to the Ministry of Health.