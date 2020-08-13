242newsBahamas: Mike Tyson's Rumble with the Sharks - Plus Other News - August 13th, 2020

|
Drain Cleaning
The
Ministry of Public Works has subcontracted multiple drainage
maintenance companies to clean drains throughout New Providence with the
aim of decreasing flooding and settled water across the island.
With
hurricane season underway, Works Minister the Honorable T. Desmond
Bannister underscored the importance of this initiative and noted that
the contractors will work around the clock to help resolve this matter.
Special dispensation has been obtained to have the contractors work
during the covid19 lockdown.
“Over
time, debris, mineral deposits, and other obstructions can build up
along pipe walls, causing reduced water flow into the drains,” Mr.
Bannister said. “If left unchecked, these obstructions can intensify
into full-blown clogs, resulting in backups, overflows, and even
floods.”
Blue Horizon Contractor Deshana Pratt said more than 150 wells were cleaned in the last 48 hours.