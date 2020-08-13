242newsBahamas: Mike Tyson's Rumble with the Sharks - Plus Other News - August 13th, 2020

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Oh how I would have loved to have watched Mike Tyson rumble with Sharks!

Dear Readers,

But it seems that even though Grand Bahama was featured in the Discovery’s Channel Shark Week, on the first night with 27 million viewers - those in GB with Cable could not see it! We will also miss the entire Shark Week as it continues through to August 16 with celebrity appearances from Will Smith, Snoop Dogg, and Shaquille O’Neal.

As 2020, is not turning out to be a great year it seems Cable Bahamas decided to double down on the island's second lockdown in August and could not be bothered to let them watch it either. I was thinking they might worry we’d get scared to swim, but hey we can’t go to the beach at all, so no worries about heading into the sea.
Government helps those most impacted by COVID-19 through National Food Distribution Task Force

Ensuring that help is given to people in need is a leading priority of The Government. The Government is providing $1 million per week for food assistance to Bahamians and residents through the National Food Distribution Task Force, which is now in its 11th week.

In an address to the Nation, Prime Minister Dr. the Most Hon. Hubert Minnis said to date 27,705 households have registered for assistance, representing more than 110,000 people throughout The Bahamas.
GBPA partners with Disaster Reconstruction Authority to collect bulk debris in private subdivisions

The City Maintenance & Management Department of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) is collaborating with the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) to carry out post-hurricane debris collection and disposal in private subdivisions.

The effort kicked off on Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Sunset and Regency subdivisions. The teams moved onto debris collection in the private subdivisions of Hudson Estates, Royal Bahamia Estates, Bahama Terrace. Troy McIntosh, GBPA’s Deputy Director of Building and Development Services, said, “Since September of last year, the GBPA has spent a significant amount of time and resources ensuring that bulk debris is removed on a consistent, scheduled basis from all subdivisions for which we have responsibility.
Travel Restrictions - COVID-19 Pandemic

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas notes travel restrictions towards The Bahamas recently imposed by the United States and other nations as local incidences of COVID-19 cases increase.

The Bahamas, which is going through its second wave, has also put in place travel parameters for the protection of Bahamians, residents and tourists in the country, namely, by requiring all persons travelling to The Bahamas to have a COVID-19 Travel Visa and a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test to enter The Bahamas. Upon entry, all persons are required to undergo a mandatory 14-day period of quarantine.

The Ministry takes this opportunity to remind Bahamian nationals and residents that each foreign government has a duty and responsibility to protect its borders, citizens and residents.
Bahamas Waste Employees treated to the Ultimate Pop-Up Breakfast Experience courtesy of Apex Management

New Providence, The Bahamas – They say a good day always starts with a good breakfast. Thanks to a recent giveback sponsored by Apex Management Services Ltd. (Apex), essential workers at Bahamas Waste were treated to the ultimate pop-up breakfast experience courtesy of the local Debt Collection Agency.

In late July, Apex arranged for the Sprinkles food truck known for its sweet and savory breakfast delights to set up shop on the Bahamas Waste grounds on Gladstone road and provide meals to the more than 152 staff, who have been working throughout the COVID lockdowns. “This was a great way for the Apex team to support a local business while also saying thank you to the essential workers who’ve been at the forefront of this national and global health pandemic” explained Denae Duncombe, Human Resources Manager at Apex.
Drain Cleaning

The Ministry of Public Works has subcontracted multiple drainage maintenance companies to clean drains throughout New Providence with the aim of decreasing flooding and settled water across the island.

With hurricane season underway, Works Minister the Honorable T. Desmond Bannister underscored the importance of this initiative and noted that the contractors will work around the clock to help resolve this matter. Special dispensation has been obtained to have the contractors work during the covid19 lockdown.
“Over time, debris, mineral deposits, and other obstructions can build up along pipe walls, causing reduced water flow into the drains,” Mr. Bannister said. “If left unchecked, these obstructions can intensify into full-blown clogs, resulting in backups, overflows, and even floods.”
Blue Horizon Contractor Deshana Pratt said more than 150 wells were cleaned in the last 48 hours.
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism announces Virtual Golf Shootout on YouTube

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism announced Monday, the launch of a first-of-its kind virtual Closest to the Pin golf shootout. This unique competition will feature LPGA Tour professionals and golf industry personalities going head to head live on YouTube.
The Islands Of The Bahamas Virtual Shootout will be held at 7 p.m. EDT Sept. 2 and will feature 16 contestants, among them two-time Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic Champion Brittany Lincicome, 2019 Bahamas Shootout Champion Alison Lee, long drive champion Troy Mullins, and trick shot artist Tania Tare. The competition format will be one shot, survive and advance, in a March Madness style bracket configuration. Fans can tune in to watch on the WGT Golf YouTube channel. The livestream will benefit the Bahamas Red Cross, with a live call to action during the competition.
Primary School Student of the Year First Runner-Up Receives $4,000 Oaktree Medical Center Scholarship

Celebrating top Bahamian primary school scholars for more than twenty years, the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation recently announced its 2020 winners including First Runner-Up Miss Raquell Stuart.
Stuart, an eleven-year old 3.84 GPA holder and Senior Prefect Leader at Queens College received a $4,000 scholarship courtesy of Oaktree Medical Center.
As a corporate partner, Oaktree Medical Center Director Dr. Don Diego Deveaux expressed his full support of the work being done by the Bahamas PSSOY Foundation and the accolades bestowed upon students shining bright.
Bahamians Studying In the US Urged to Register With Nearest Bahamian Embassy/Consulate, and Pay Attention to State Covid-19 Protocols

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to plague the world, current and prospective Bahamian students pursuing studies in the United States are being urged to register with the nearest Bahamian embassy/consulate to their respective college or university.

During a recent interview with Sidney S. Collie Ambassador to the United States, and Permanent Representative to the OAS Embassy/Permanent Mission of The Bahamas in Washington, DC., he stressed the importance of registering with the nearest consulate/embassy.

According to Ambassador Collie, there are currently about 120 Bahamian students registered with the Embassy Consular Annex of The Bahamas in the Washington D.C. Metro Area. He noted, however, that there are over 345 Bahamian students registered with the Annex within its 24 state jurisdictions. Bahamian Consulates in Miami, New York and Atlanta also maintain diaspora databases within their respective jurisdictions.
National Food Distribution Task Force benefiting thousands of Bahamians and residents

Gospel Light Baptist Church in the South East zone is just one of the many supporting partners on the National Food Distribution Task Force (NFDTF). The faith-based organization is one of the Bahamas Red Cross distribution centres that serves parcels of corned beef, tuna, mackerel, flour rice and cooking oil to Bahamians and residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister Thurman Johnson said the church is helping people who are in need and the response has been overwhelming.
Located on Cowpen Road and Gospel Light Way in Gerald Bartlett Sub-division, the centre distributes over 175-plus parcels each Friday to persons who have registered for assistance.

“This is necessary because the Bible speaks not only about feeding people spiritually but also physically,” said Minister Johnson. “We also use this as an outreach. We try to give the folks who get a parcel a gospel tract, show them God’s love, salvation and the way they can get to heaven. That’s very important.”

