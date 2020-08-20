242newsBahamas: Lyford Cay Foundations Grants $1,500,000 to Food Aid - Plus Other News - August 20th, 2020

Online E-Passport Renewal Services Progressing Well Despite Lockdown
The
Passport Office’s online e-passport portal for adult passports has
continued with steady progress despite the lockdowns imposed due to the
COVID-19 pandemic. Officer in Charge of the Passport Office, Mrs.
Allison Rolle said that Bahamians have continued to use the portal. The
portal was launched in December 2019.
“The
portal has been very active during the lockdown. There was a decline in
April, however, activity increased again during the month of May,” said
Mrs. Rolle. “Even though we are in a lockdown situation, the Passport
Office is still operating, albeit with a skeleton staff at this time.”
She
said that from the launch December 9, 2019 to March 31, 2020, the
number of applications processed was 2,825. Applications processed from
April to 10th August 2020 was 3,765.
Plans for the expansion of Online services on behalf of minors with e-passports is scheduled for Fall 2020.
The
Passport Office is currently open three days a week (Monday, Wednesday
and Friday from 9a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) for the collection of passports.