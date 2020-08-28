Friday, August 28, 2020

242newsBahamas: Kindness of GB Chiropractic - Plus Other News - August 28th, 2020

﻿

Kindness
of Grand Bahama Chiropractic


Dear Readers,

This week, we want to highlight our friend Michael Hendley and his Grand Bahama Chiropractic centre.

Michael, who grew up in Grand Bahama, trained in the US for his Chiropractic care. He returned a few years ago (maybe even 10 or more), married, and has started a family and now runs his own business. Recently he posted this message on his practice’s Facebook Page.
Press Conference Notes The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis Prime Minister Monday, 24 August 2020 5:00 P.M.
﻿
Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press:
I want to provide the country and the media with a number of updates on our comprehensive efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, which is in its second wave in The Bahamas.
Let me begin by offering condolences to the family of Ms. Bernadette Rolle, a Registered Nurse at the Sandilands
Rehabilitation Centre (SRC). Nurse Rolle was COVID 19 positive.
As the Minister of Health previously said: “We mourn the loss of a brave warrior from the frontline in our fight against the pandemic COVID-19.
The nation is grateful for her service and for all of those on the frontlines of this battle.
“Nurse Rolle was dedicated to her family, to her patients, and to the institutions of nursing and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.”
I once again offer condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost loved ones because of COVID-19.
New Family Island Emergency Order Provisions

The Office of the Prime Minister advises the following measures will begin Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 5 a.m. for Grand Bahama, Andros, Crooked Island, Acklins, Eleuthera, Cat Island, Exuma, Bimini, the Berry Islands, Mayaguana, Inagua and Abaco.

The curfew for these islands will be 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
Permitted commercial activities include:
• Daily (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
o Food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and water depots o Hardware stores
o Laundromats.
• Monday through Friday
o Commercial banks, Credit Unions and Money Transfer Businesses 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
o Financial institutions with essential staff 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. o Law Firms for criminal and urgent civil matters
o Retail bakeries 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Other daily operations:
o Wholesalers and manufacturers may operate
o Other businesses that can provide curbside, online or delivery services can operate, including retail and gaming houses
o Restaurants can open with outdoor dining, takeout, delivery and drive-through services, except for fish fry restaurants.
Road Traffic Still Up and Running, Serving the Public

The Road Traffic Department has continued to serve the public since the lockdowns were implemented at the end of March. Although the department is currently only operating from its main National Stadium centre, Acting Controller, Mr. Bradley Sands said that it is business as usual save for a few minor adjustments – namely offering curbside services three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and a change in time – from 8:00 am to 1:00pm on those days.

Relevant services are being offered, including the licensing and inspection of vehicles, transfers of ownership of vehicles, purchase of new license plates and renewals only of drivers’ licenses. The issuance of new licenses has been placed on hold in order to respect Covid-19 protocols; new licenses require photograph to be taken on site.
Mr. Sands noted: “Currently, we don’t offer the issuance of first-time licenses simply because that would require the customer to come inside, remove their masks, etc. As we are trying to respect the protocols, we have cancelled this service at this time.”
Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Co.,
Working Full Steam To Brew Truly Bahamian Beer

CEO James ‘Jimmy’ Sands described Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 as a trip in the ring with Leonard “Boston Blackie” Miller, and receiving not one but two of his signature ‘bola’ punches.

Gary Sands,(Jimmy’s son), executives, and staff of the Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company Ltd., (BBB) have made significant progress in restoring Sands Beer and are looking to have it available in late September. Brewery executives began cleaning the state of the art facility and liquor store immediately after Hurricane Dorian, which inundated the plant with a 4ft surge of seawater in September 2019. Jimmy reached out to his technical advisors from Germany to help him rebuild the brewery.
Public Feedback Invited on Gov’t Services Digitization Survey

The crippling effects of crises like infectious disease pandemics and severe weather systems have deepened the need for the public sector to adapt and offer more convenient, uninterrupted services. The move towards digitization of customer service processes and procedures is a pivotal part of that transformation.
﻿
Residents of The Bahamas will soon have a chance to give their feedback on the quality of government services offered online and make recommendations on which ones should be enhanced.

The Government and Public Policy Institute (GPPI) at University of The Bahamas (UB) will be gathering information on the public's preferences and priorities via a comprehensive survey and customer interviews. This will be a key step towards increasing efficiency and business continuity.
ParrisWhittaker Selected for World Law Alliance
In these complicated times, the “new normal” during COVID has often meant local businesses relying on modern technology. But ParrisWhittaker is also evolving and adapting using good old-fashioned relationship building.
That’s why the entire staff at ParrisWhittaker is thrilled to announce they have been selected to join the World Law Alliance (WLA).

“This is an exciting day for us, and we truly believe being a part of WLA can help our entire community,” said Jacy Whittaker, Partner at ParrisWhittaker.

“Right now, it’s important to proactively look for new ways to bring new business into the Bahamas, while also finding new ways to serve people in the area. We truly feel that joining WLA gives us an opportunity to do both.”
Tourism, Development, Governance and Sustainability
Explored in Scholarly Publication

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the tourism industry which has for many decades been the primary economic engine of The Bahamas. External shocks like infectious diseases and severe weather are disruptions that have left the industry in dire straits.

A collection of scholarly works entitled “Tourism, Development, Governance and Sustainability in The Bahamas” gives researched insights on the key factors tied to enhancing the sustainability of this sector. University of The Bahamas (UB) professors Ms. Jessica Minnis and Dr. Ian Bethel-Bennett, and former UB faculty member Dr. Sophia A. Rolle, have compiled a tailor-made analysis useful for upper-level students and academics in the field of tourism research.
CIBC First Caribbean’s Walk For The Cure Goes Virtual In Its Ninth Year

The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, is going virtual this year and hoping to attract even more numbers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the world and caused us to find new and innovative ways of doing things and Walk for the Cure 2020, while staying true to its mandate of raising cancer awareness in the region and supporting cancer care and education organisations, will definitely be walking a new route this year. A virtual one!” said executive co-chair of the walk and Managing Director, Retail and Business Banking, Mark St. Hill.

He noted that plans are already being rolled out across the region for the virtual event, which will see the usual fundraising and pre-walk activities in each territory taking place online and via social media, before culminating with a Regional Virtual Walk and Concert of Hope featuring leading entertainers from across the region, on October 4th.

Executive co-chair and the bank’s Managing Director, Wealth Management Dan Wright said the new format would allow for “thousands more across the region and in the diaspora to participate and offer their support to this very worthy cause”.
DNA Leader welcomes Prime Minister’s Lockdown Reversal

Complete lockdown was based on false statistics. PM squandered opportunity to apologize for missteps. Health officials must restore credibility in COVID-19 data.

Power belongs to the Bahamian people
The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) welcomes the decision of the Competent Authority to change course following the expression of frustration by the Bahamian people. It is clear that the panic, social unrest and anger expressed by the populace were catalyst for the Prime Minister’s reversal.

We note that the PM squandered an opportunity to apologize to the Bahamian people for his bad decisions ranging from a lack of preparation for the virus, double standards which discriminated against Bahamians, premature opening of our borders for international travel from a COVID hotspot, the 72-hour test exemption for returning residents and the announcement of a complete lockdown without notice last week.

It was troubling to hear the PM state that he was in the process of putting all of New Providence in complete lockdown based on inaccurate data and bad advice. The Ministry of Health representative effectively admitted that this ill-advised decision was driven by false statistics and misleading information due to a significant backlog in tests and poor management.

﻿#242NewsWeather'cause its always Better in
﻿The Bahamas:
#242newsbahamas
(242) 352-4578
Connect with us
242newsbahamas | Brought to you by:, Barefoot Marketing, P.O.Box F41779, Freeport, GB, Bahamas
Posted by at
Labels: , ,