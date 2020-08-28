242newsBahamas: Kindness of GB Chiropractic - Plus Other News - August 28th, 2020

New Family Island Emergency Order Provisions
The
Office of the Prime Minister advises the following measures will begin
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 5 a.m. for Grand Bahama, Andros, Crooked
Island, Acklins, Eleuthera, Cat Island, Exuma, Bimini, the Berry
Islands, Mayaguana, Inagua and Abaco.
The curfew for these islands will be 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
Permitted commercial activities include:
• Daily (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
o Food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and water depots o Hardware stores
o Laundromats.
• Monday through Friday
o Commercial banks, Credit Unions and Money Transfer Businesses 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
o Financial institutions with essential staff 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. o Law Firms for criminal and urgent civil matters
o Retail bakeries 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Other daily operations:
o Wholesalers and manufacturers may operate
o Other businesses that can provide curbside, online or delivery services can operate, including retail and gaming houses
o Restaurants can open with outdoor dining, takeout, delivery and drive-through services, except for fish fry restaurants.