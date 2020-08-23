Friday, August 7, 2020
23 Patients Get Virus On Ward: Single Sandilands Employee Passes On COVID As Health Officials Deny PPE Shortage
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Public Hospitals Authority confirmed yesterday that 23 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the male ward of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.
PHA said this happened after a staff member who worked across three wards at the institution tested positive for the virus. Six of the positive cases are symptomatic; the other 17 are asymptomatic, PHA said.
“All affected patients are now being cared for on isolated wards,” PHA added. “Aggressive sanitisation of wards at the institution continues as scheduled.”
It is not clear when the patients were tested and when their results were confirmed.
Yesterday’s COVID-19 dashboard indicated there were 10 new confirmed cases: seven in New Providence, two in Bimini and one in Abaco.
The dashboard also indicated one new case in hospital, increasing the figure from 18 to 19.
The country now has 761 confirmed cases overall.
To minimise the spread of COVID-19 across its hospitals, meanwhile, PHA said it has implemented visitor restrictions.