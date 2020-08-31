Monday, August 31, 2020
147 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Sunday
The Nassau Guardian
The Bahamas recorded another 147 cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Sunday, with 127 of those cases being New Providence cases, seven on Grand Bahama, one on Eleuthera, one on Long Island and 11 for which no identified island was named.
On Sunday, health authorities reported 32 new cases — 27 on New Providence, three on Grand Bahama, one on Eleuthera and one on Long Island.
On Saturday, health authorities reported an additional 78 cases — 63 on New Providence, four on Grand Bahama and 11 pending.
On Friday, The Bahamas saw 37 cases recorded — all on New Providence.
The total number of cases confirmed in the country since the start of the pandemic is 2,167.