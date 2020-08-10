10 Reasons Why Alcohol is the Most Dangerous Drug in the World

Some people go through life without experiencing the negative effects of their alcohol use. On the other hand, others end up developing an alcohol addiction. Aside from that, alcohol is a chemical that can severely damage the body, even to the point of death. Even though alcohol is linked to many issues, social drinking is acceptable mainly because it is legal.
Why Is Alcohol The Most Dangerous Drug?
When you think of the world’s most dangerous drug, you probably think of drugs that have the highest likelihood of harming you. Most people tend to imagine class A substances like crack cocaine, crystal meth or heroin as the most harmful drugs that can destroy someone’s life and cause severe health issues or even death. However, the reality is slightly more complicated than that since it depends on many different factors.
Even though those drugs have highly addictive properties and the ability to ruin lives and negatively impact societies, none of those substances make the top entry for the most dangerous drugs in the world. A recent scientific study found that the most dangerous drug happens to be alcohol.