Saturday, August 29, 2020
$10 Million Allocated for Princess Margaret Hospital Renovations
ZNS News
Minister of Health the Hon. Renward Wells said it is a well known fact that proper infrastructure in a Health system improves effectiveness, safety, timeliness, patient-centeredness, access, and efficiency. “Inadequacies in any health system infrastructure can limit access and contribute to poor quality of care and outcomes, particularly among vulnerable population groups,” Minister Wells stated at the COVID-19 Update Press Conference at the Ministry of Health, Friday, August 28, 2020. Read more >>