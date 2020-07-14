Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, dead at 59

Zindzi Mandela
By Jack Guy and Brent Swails
(CNN) - Zindzi Mandela, South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark and daughter of anti-apartheid icons Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died at the age of 59, the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation said Monday.
"Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well," Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations, said in a short statement Monday morning.
The department said it was still gathering information on the cause of Mandela's death and expects to release a detailed statement later. Read more >>