World’s Largest Sportfishing Trade Show Goes Virtual July 13-17

The novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a new norm for conducting business, and for the first time in its more than 80 years of existence, the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trade (ICAST) Show is taking place virtually, July 13-17, 2020. The Islands Of The Bahamas, led by the vertical market team at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA), is one of the premier exhibitors and is showcasing its diverse boating and fishing product offerings and unique islands.
Renowned as the sportfishing capital of the world, The Bahamas, which reopened its borders to international travelers on July 1, is a favorite for anglers, skilled and novice.
The Bahamas’ virtual booth will feature an array of videos heavily promoting the Out Islands of The Bahamas and will highlight the new health and safety (Covid-19) protocols for entering The Bahamas. Special product offerings and travel packages, inclusive of fuel credit incentives, are also featured at the show. Read more >>