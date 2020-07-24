242NewsBahamas - Working from Paradise, could be the Answer! - Plus Other News - July 23rd, 2020

Friday, July 24, 2020

Working from Paradise, could be the Answer!

As we head into a lockdown here in Grand Bahama, hoping to flatten the curve of this unseen enemy, we are not going to address what we have lost, but look to what we can gain in this nightmare of COVID times.

Last week we were part of our Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce zoom discussions on the way forward for our island and our country. Our PM has also created a ‘think tank’ working to diversify our economy so that we are not so dependent on tourism. Sadly, we have not heard much from this group, and with Grand Bahama locking down, the country now stopping US visitors on commercial flights, our economy is not going to rebound anytime soon.
Statement On Grand Bahama
The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis
Prime Minister

Good morning.
I am announcing today that after consultation with health and other officials, including officials on Grand Bahama, that Grand Bahama will be placed on a two-week lockdown in order to slow and control the community spread of the COVID-19 virus on this island.

This lockdown will take effect beginning Thursday, the 23rd of July at 7 p.m. until Friday the 7th of August at 5 a.m. I note that similar lockdown periods were applied on the island of Bimini and in other countries to help to control the spread of COVID-19. This measure is absolutely necessary in order to save and to protect the lives of the residents of Grand Bahama.
D’Aguilar: Govt wasn’t strict enough with Bahamians traveling abroad

Nearly three weeks after the country reopened to international commercial travel, Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday the spike in COVID-19 cases is “domestic grown” and suggested the government could have implemented stricter measures for Bahamians traveling abroad.

“Maybe in hindsight we were not strict enough on Bahamians going in and out of the country,” D’Aguilar told reporters outside Government House.
He added, “From the evidence that I have right now in front of me, I have no known cases by foreign visitors coming into the country. They were all following the protocols, getting the COVID-19 tests, we were screening them before they came. So, I think that was working well.”
Meeting with the Haitian Embassy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is pleased to inform that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren A. Henfield, MP, met for the first time today, Monday, 20 July 2020, at the Ministry’s Headquarters with the recently appointed Haitian Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., to The Bahamas, Mr. Anthony Brutus.


Accompanying the Chargé was Mr. Karl-Henry Chatelier, Head of Consular Affairs of the Embassy of Haiti. Accompanying the Minister were the High Commissioner of The Bahamas to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Hon. Reuben L. Rahming, MP, and the Director-General of the Ministry, HE Mrs Sharon Brennen-Haylock.


Matters of timely importance were addressed in a constructive manner. They included the preparations currently underway for the repatriation exercise this week to Haiti, as well as the general terms of reference for the proper conduct of these exercises.
Prime Minister Minnis announces enforcement measures to help control spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis announced a number of enforcement measures to assist in the Government’s comprehensive national strategy in the battle against COVID-19, including new fines and the establishment of a COVID-19 Enforcement Unit.

“We will be doing everything possible to ensure that the health protocols and Emergency Orders are enforced, to limit the spread of the virus and to avoid further restrictive control measures,” Prime Minister Minnis said in a live address to the nation from the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday 19 July.
Among the enforcement measures are fines for falsifying results of a COVID-19 test, knowingly exposing or infecting another person to the coronavirus and breaking mandatory or self-quarantine.
Meet The ‘New’ Bahamas Development Bank

Staff at the Bahamas Development Bank celebrated the relaunch of the 42-year-old institution in July 2020. The multicolored hummingbird logo of the Bank combines flashes of red, blue, green, yellow and pink into a bright eye-catching image. The new brand for the Bank was developed in consultation with BDB personnel who wanted the look and feel to support the vibrancy, agility and dynamism that they perceive is at the core of The “New” Bahamas Development Bank.

The hummingbird, an industrious native species, is known for its utility as a pollinator. Like The Bank, the bird stimulates growth and productivity.
As Troy Sampson, Business Development Manager stated, “ The new logo is emblematic of The Bank’s aspirations to be energetic and in perpetual motion to assist Bahamians in growing their ideas and dreams into real wealth for the future.”
The Path to Recovery: Industry-specific guidance from Cleveland Clinic about transitioning to the workplace during COVID-19

The coronavirus (or COVID-19) pandemic has significantly affected people all across the world, sending massive shock waves through the global economy and leaving a trail of death in its wake. There were many unforeseen challenges with millions advised to practice social distancing and wear masks daily. As global cases edge closer to 15 million, there is still much uncertainty, but people have begun asking: how do we move forward and remain safe at the same time?
The Bahamas, like many countries around the world, began focusing its efforts toward economic recovery and returning to everyday life beyond quarantine from mid-June 2020 with phased re-openings for certain groups, full opening of commercial travel from July 1, and now effective July 22, closing commercial travel again from certain destinations due to a huge spike in Covid-19 cases. However, one thing has remained constant – ensuring organizations and business houses alike establish the right measures and safety guidelines to prevent further contagion of the virus in the local community.
Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism & Aviation Statement On
Border Closure To The United States Due To COVID-19

Due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, as well as an uptick in cases in The Bahamas, Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, has made the difficult decision to close borders to international commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers from the United States. The order is effective as of Wednesday, July 22 at midnight. In addition, Bahamasair will cease outgoing flights to the United States, effective immediately.

﻿Outgoing flights will be permitted to accommodate any current visitors scheduled to return to the United States after Wednesday, July 22.
Cabinet Ministers Assess GB School Repairs

Three of the island’s cabinet ministers on July 18, 2020 toured some of the schools on island currently under repairs in the largest re-build and reconstruction projects of schools here.
Described as ahead of schedule even though the coronavirus pandemic has slowed progress in other segments of society, Ministers Michael Pintard, Kwasi Thompson and Iram Lewis all expressed pleasure with what they had seen.
On the tour, which started at Hugh Campbell Primary School, were Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Michael Pintard; Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. J. Kwasi Thompson; and Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis.
Scholarships Sponsored by Royal Caribbean

Two Bahamians Among Outstanding Graduates of American Caribbean Maritime Foundation. She spent 11 months aboard a bulk carrier, the youngest member of the crew of 23 and the only female. He spent nine months on a container ship and six months on a bulk carrier.

Together, they are the future of the maritime industry and as of this week, the two Bahamians, Shante Pearson and Tre’von Ferguson, were among three honours graduates of the prestigious Caribbean Maritime University. The third honours graduate was from Jamaica. All three attended the university on scholarships from Royal Caribbean International donated through the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation.

“I am so proud of Shante and Tre’von who are graduating at the top of their class after rigorous training at the Caribbean Maritime University, an ISO 9001 certified institution,” said Geneive Brown Metzger, LLD Hon.,
Grand Bahama Placed on Lockdown to Slow and Control Spread of COVID-19 Virus

Grand Bahama will be placed on a two-week lockdown starting Thursday 23 July at 7pm to Friday 7 August at 5am in an effort to slow and control the community spread of COVID-19 on the island, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis announced on Tuesday.

As of Monday 20 July, health officials had confirmed a total of 59 cases of COVID-19 on Grand Bahama. Fifty-one of those cases have been recorded since the borders fully re-opened on 1 July. Outside of New Providence, Grand Bahama now has the largest number of recorded cases in The Bahamas.
“This measure is absolutely necessary in order to save and to protect the lives of the residents of Grand Bahama,” the Prime Minister said in a statement carried live from the Cabinet Office.
$70,000 Raised For The Fight Against Cancer “Very Timely”

Eight cancer organizations across The Bahamas are now better able to provide quality care and counselling to cancer patients and their families.

With the $70,000 raised from Walk for the Cure 2019, ports, medicine and needles will be procured, and housing and transportation continuously provided for patients from various islands.

The funds raised during CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure 2019, were donated to Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, The Cancer Society of The Bahamas, Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group of Grand Bahama, the Cancer Societies of Abaco, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama, and the Cancer Association of Grand Bahama.
