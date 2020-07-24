242NewsBahamas - Working from Paradise, could be the Answer! - Plus Other News - July 23rd, 2020

|
Meeting with the Haitian Embassy
The
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is
pleased to inform that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren
A. Henfield, MP, met for the first time today, Monday, 20 July 2020, at
the Ministry’s Headquarters with the recently appointed Haitian Chargé
d’Affaires, a.i., to The Bahamas, Mr. Anthony Brutus.
Accompanying
the Chargé was Mr. Karl-Henry Chatelier, Head of Consular Affairs of
the Embassy of Haiti. Accompanying the Minister were the High
Commissioner of The Bahamas to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the
Hon. Reuben L. Rahming, MP, and the Director-General of the Ministry, HE
Mrs Sharon Brennen-Haylock.
Matters
of timely importance were addressed in a constructive manner. They
included the preparations currently underway for the repatriation
exercise this week to Haiti, as well as the general terms of reference
for the proper conduct of these exercises.