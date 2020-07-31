With 66 New Cases, Covid-19 Total Now Stands At 574

Minister of Health Renward Wells speaks on Friday.
As Hurricane Isaias began to make its presence felt at 8pm on Friday in New Providence, the Minister of Health, Renward Wells, has announced the total number of cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas has reached a whopping 574 cases.
The Minister of Health spoke at a joint NEMA and Ministry of Health press conference which addressed both the current position of Isaias, and an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in The Bahamas.
In his address, Minister Wells also revealed that three more people have died in The Bahamas from the virus.
“To date, there have been 574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas,” said Minister Wells.
“Of our total cases, we have seen 91 individuals who have recovered. Life is precious and any death from COVID-19 is a great loss to our country. After a thorough investigation, during this current surge, three additional deaths have been confirmed to be deaths due to COVID-19, thus bringing the death toll to 14.”
Friday saw 66 new confirmed cases - with 39 cases in Grand Bahama and 27 in New Providence.
One of the main points stressed by Mr Wells was honesty for those who are carrying out “contact tracing” exercises. He said once everyone is honest, it can help with curtailing the spread of the virus.
“Another fundamental way that we respond to the COVID-19 challenge is through contact tracing,” Mr Wells said. “Contact surveillance is a time-tested public health strategy that breaks the chain of transmission and limits the spread of infections. Contact tracing, though, is heavily dependent on individual honesty.
"Everyone must be honest and open when contacted by our COVID-19 Surveillance Team. We beg you not to refuse to answer calls, block calls, or purposely lose contact with surveillance officers; and not to provide untruthful accounts of activities. If you have been directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine, please do so – without exception."