Wife of The Bahamas Prime Minister Supports Sewing Classes in Over-the-Hill Community

By Deandrea S. Hamilton
#NASSAU, The Bahamas – July 15, 2020 – Wife of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Patricia Minnis has thrown her support behind the launch of a sewing programme under the Over-the-Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative, aimed at economic empowerment of residents.
The programme, which provides free sewing classes, was launched on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Urban Renewal Centerville centre, Deveaux Street. Also present were Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie Campbell; Samita Ferguson, Executive Manager, Over-the-Hill Unit, Office of the Prime Minister; and Kemie Jones, Project Manager, Over-the Hill Unit, Office of the Prime Minister.
Mrs. Minnis, in her official function, Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, underscored the importance of the programme and other such initiatives.
She announced that July 20-24, 2020 her office will hold food processing classes for women and girls to empower them to make a living.
Mrs. Minnis also envisioned plans to duplicate these initiatives throughout the Family Islands. Read more >>