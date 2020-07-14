WHO warns coronavirus pandemic may get 'worse and worse and worse'

WHO reported more than 230,000 infections globally Sunday, a record for new infections reported in one day.
By Joseph Guzman
As coronavirus cases hit record levels over the weekend and deaths increased in a majority of U.S. states, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned the pandemic is worsening and there will be “no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while several countries in Europe and Asia have been able to bring outbreaks under control, there is a lot to be concerned about if leaders fail to take the steps needed to curb the transmission of the virus.
"In several countries across the world, we are now seeing dangerous increases in COVID-19 cases, and hospital wards filling up again. It would appear that many countries are losing gains made as proven measures to reduce risk are not implemented or followed," Tedros said during a virtual news conference in Geneva Monday.