WHO: Travel bans cannot be indefinite, countries must fight virus

A surge of infections has prompted countries to reimpose some travel restrictions.
Only with strict adherence to health measures would the world manage to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros said [Reuters]
Bans on international travel cannot stay in place indefinitely, and countries should do more to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus within their borders, the World Health Organization has said.
A surge of infections has prompted countries to reimpose some travel restrictions in recent days.
Only with strict adherence to health measures, from wearing masks to avoiding crowds, would the world manage to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a virtual news briefing on Monday.
"Where these measures are followed, cases go down. Where they are not, cases go up," he said, praising Canada, China, Germany and South Korea for controlling outbreaks.
WHO Emergencies Programme head Mike Ryan said travel bans were not sustainable. Read more >>