What Does 'Covidiot' Mean, and Who Qualifies as One?

The coronavirus pandemic has added another new word to the dictionary.
When COVID-19 first became a global pandemic earlier this year, people scrambled to keep up. Suddenly, formerly household items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper became hot commodities, and there was a new language to learn. Terms like “covidiot” sprang up out of nowhere.
While the word covidiot is pretty widespread these days—seriously, look it up on Twitter—it's understandable that you might have missed the definition between trying not to catch the coronavirus and learning to live in a socially distanced, mask-wearing version of reality. Here's what it means to be a covidiot, plus what drives people to become one.