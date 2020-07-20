Wells named minister of health

Renward Wells
By Jasper Ward
Renward Wells will be sworn in today as the new minister of health, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced yesterday.
His appointment comes more than two months after Dr. Duane Sands resigned as minister of health.
During a national address, Minnis said, “Renward Wells is a doer, who knows how to get things done.
“During my recent tenure as minister of health, I consolidated and brought forward a healthcare infrastructure program to upgrade the country’s health infrastructure, which I detailed during the recent debate on the 2020/2021 national budget.
“This includes upgrades to the Princess Margaret Hospital, clinics throughout the country and planning for a new Rand Memorial Hospital. While the medical officials continue to lead the charge in the battle against COVID-19, I have instructed Minister Wells to move aggressively to upgrade our healthcare infrastructure.”
The prime minister said Wells, who served as minister of transport and local government, will be charged with working with public health officials on boosting immunizations and vaccinations for various childhood diseases “some of which have lagged during the COVID-19 pandemic”.
Minnis said Wells will also work with public health officials to improve readiness for a variety of public health threats, including potential pandemics.