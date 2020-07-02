WELCOME BACK: Airport officials project 500 international visitors

Joannah Babon and her two daughters traveled from Mexico on July 1 as The Bahamas reopened its borders to commercial flights.
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — “We could not wait to come and see your beautiful beaches,” said Joannah Baboun, who travelled to The Bahamas from Mexico with her family yesterday as the first wave of visitors entered the country with the resumption of commercial carriers.
Flanked by her two daughters who were visibly smiling behind their masks, Baboun said she travelled to The Bahamas because she felt the country was safe.
“We know that you’re safe,” she told reporters outside the international arrivals terminal of Lynden Pindling International Airport.
“We’re safe. We were all tested before we take the plane.
“All the measurements are super responsible.
“It was difficult because you need to get tested again. We have been tested many times because we want to know we’re safe.
“To know that the country is asking you to be safer and to have the time to do the test and be isolated and then come to a safer place, it is worth it.”
Baboun said the traveling experience was vastly different to the norm, with constant checks and assessments; mandatory hand sanitization, temperature scans and social distancing, even at checkpoints with officials. Read more >>