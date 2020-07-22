‘We Brought It On Ourselves’: Families Rush To Stock Up For Urgent GB Lockdown Many Accept Must Happen

Grand Bahamians stock up on supplies before the island's lockdown. Photo: Vandyke Hepburn
By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Staff Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
GRAND Bahamians rushed out to grocery stores yesterday morning just after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a two-week lockdown starting this week in response to the virulent spread of COVID-19 infections on the island.
There were long queues at Cost Right, Solomon’s Lucaya, Sawyers Fresh Market, and Express Food Mart, where people were panic buying, stocking up on food, and other essential provisions for the next 14 days.
“It’s crazy, I came out here 10am and met a long line of people, was given a number and got inside around a little before noon,” said Patrick, a customer at Cost Right.
It took about an hour and a half to two hours for people to get inside to shop for essential items, he said.
Shoppers were purchasing water, breadbasket items, and toiletries. Read more >>