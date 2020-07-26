We asked 20 medical experts whether they’re sending their own kids back to school. Here’s what they had to say

Social distancing dividers for students are seen in a classroom, July 14, 2020.
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters
By Christina Farr
Parents everywhere are grappling with the question whether it’s safe to send their children back to school.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released guidelines emphasizing that students get back to the classroom for the sake of their own emotional well-being. But not every student, parent, or teacher is comfortable with that. Some school districts will likely continue with remote learning or some hybrid blend of in-person and remote.
The situation is highly confusing and the guidelines seem to be shifting. So we asked twenty doctors, public health experts and epidemiologists with school-age children if they’re sending them to school this fall.
We got a wide range of responses, which were highly dependent on their location, personal risk tolerance, degree of support at home, the measures taken at the individual school, and the age of their children. Read more >>