US passes 150,000 coronavirus deaths amid fresh surge in cases

Six months after first cases emerged in US, hospitals are under strain in multiple states.
Empty caskets for victims of Covid-19 at a funeral home in the Queens borough of New York on 29 April. Photograph: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images
The US has crossed the threshold of 150,000 confirmed deaths from Covid-19, just six months after the first cases were diagnosed in China and with the outbreak far from under control.
The American death toll is the highest in the world by a significant margin and reached 150,034 on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University world coronavirus tracker.
Coronavirus world map: which countries have the most Covid-19 cases and deaths?
Read more
More than 4.3 million people have been infected with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. As the summer has worn on, outbreaks have spread across America’s sun belt, the region from Florida to southern California, and look increasingly likely to spread into central states. Meanwhile, some early centers of the pandemic, such as New York City, have brought the virus under significantly more control.
The pandemic has rewritten nearly every aspect of daily life in the United States. Economic activity depressed by public health restrictions and virus outbreaks brought the jobless rate above 11% in June. Restaurant, museum and cinema closures are rolling as states try to reopen, see outbreaks, and again restrict activities. Read more >>