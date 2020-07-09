U.S. May Be Headed for a ‘Full-Blown’ COVID-19 Outbreak: How to Prepare

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States continues to climb, the country may be headed for a ‘full-blown’ outbreak. Getty Images
- Experts have voiced concerns that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases could indicate the United States is heading toward a “full-blown” outbreak.
- In some states, the number of people who are getting sick and going to the hospital has exponentially increased.
- A number of hospitals in some counties are at, or near, ICU capacity, meaning they can’t admit additional patients.
- Experts say maintaining good hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing face masks are the best way to help stop the spread of COVID-19.