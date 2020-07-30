US Embassy Bahamas - Student Visa Application Instructions – Fall 2020

The Embassy of the United States in Nassau has begun offering limited appointments for student visa interviews starting on July 29. Interested applicants may begin the application process immediately at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bs/niv. Please read the following instructions carefully.
Instructions for Fall 2020 Student Visa Applicants
- Please read this carefully! The U.S. Embassy Nassau Consular Section is operating at significantly reduced capacity and cannot accommodate follow-up appointments. We will do our best to make sure all qualified applicants have the opportunity to study in the United States this year, but you must do your part as well. If you do not come fully prepared to your scheduled interview you WILL NOT receive a student visa for the fall 2020 term. Read more >>