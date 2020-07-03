Uber to require coronavirus masks for riders, drivers indefinitely

By Daniella Genovese
In response to the sudden COVID-19 sweeping into different parts of the country, Uber announced it's extending its mask policy, requiring passengers and drivers to cover up "indefinitely."
As part of the company's “No Mask, No Ride” mandate, both riders and drivers in the United States and Canada will be required to cover their nose and mouth for the duration of a trip. If drivers do not have one, riders will be able to cancel their trip, according to Uber.
"Extending our “No Mask, No Ride” policy is the right thing to do," an Uber spokesperson told FOX Business. "We want to send a clear message to everyone using Uber that we all have a role to play to keep each other safe." Read more >>