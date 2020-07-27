UAE Sends Medical Aid to Caribbean Islands in Fight against COVID-19

The UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 12.5 metric tons of medical supplies and 500,000 rapid testing kits for 14 Caribbean island states, including: Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago, in addition to the UK overseas territory Montserrat, in cooperation with Barbados as a hub for distribution and through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.
This aid will assist approximately 12,500 medical professionals and other individuals as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19.
His Excellency Badr Abdullah Al Matroushi, UAE Ambassador to Cuba and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Haiti, and St. Kitts and Nevis and Representative to the Association of Caribbean States, said: “The UAE is a strong supporter of Caribbean governments’ efforts to achieve their national priorities and sustainable development goals, particularly in ensuring access to modern, sustainable, and affordable energy services. The UAE extends as well its support to these governments in taking urgent action to combat climate change, achieve gender equality, and empower women and girls." Read more >>