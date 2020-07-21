Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced a two-week lockdown for Grand Bahama from Thursday including a shutdown of all flights and sea vessels (except for essential goods) following the surge of COVID-19 cases there.
Making the announcement outside Parliament on Tuesday morning, Dr Minnis said the lockdown will take effect beginning Thursday, at 7pm until Friday, August 7th at 5am.
At 6pm tonight all domestic flights in and out of Grand Bahama will cease.
During the lockdown, food stores will be allowed to operate Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm.
Pharmacies, water depots and gas stations will be allowed to operate Monday to Friday from 7am to 1pm for the general public.
The Grand Bahama Humane Society and waste disposal and sanitation companies will be permitted to open Monday to Friday 7am to 1pm for the general public.
Food stores, pharmacies, gas stations and water depots will be allowed to operate on Saturdays 7am to 1pm for essential workers only. Read more >>