Trump Spirals Into Gibberish When Reporter Busts Him For Still Not Having A Coronavirus Strategy

US President Donald Trump
By Sean Colarossi
During another coronavirus press conference on Thursday, a seemingly sedated Donald Trump all but admitted – again – that he still doesn’t have a national pandemic strategy.
“A week ago, you said you’re in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very powerful involving the coronavirus,” a reporter said. “Where is that strategy?
Trump’s answer made it immediately clear that no such strategy is even in the works.
Trump said:
"I think you're seeing it, and I think you will see it. And one of the things that we've done – it hasn't been utilized fully yet – but we're all set to March when it comes to the vaccine. We have great therapeutics that are testing very well. And we have great vaccines from incredible companies – Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer and Merck and all of these great companies, and they're doing very well. is that they're doing very well. And the delivery system is all set logistically. We have a general, that's all he does is deliver things whether it's soldiers or other items. And I think you're going to see something that's going to be spectacular."