True Love Travel launches its 2020 Bahama Islands group experiences

True Love Travel,the first boutique travel consultancy in the Bahamas, has launched its 2020 Bahama Islands group experiences with group trips planned for Long Island, Eleuthera,Cat Island, Andros, The Berry Islands and even a N.P staycation coining them the “Bahamas Bucketlist”.
Guests are invited to sit back and relax as True Love Travel whisks them away on these carefully curated group trips exploring scenic landscapes and stunning natural wonders with other likeminded travellers. Read more >>