Travis Robinson gets ministry post back

Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson will be re-instated as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation at a ceremony today.
Robinson was fired from the post in 2018 after he, alongside Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller and Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, voted against the government’s plan to raise value-added tax (VAT) from 7.5 percent to 12 percent.
Miller and McAlpine were also fired from their posts as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, and chairman of the Hotel Corporation of The Bahamas board, respectively. Read more >>