Travelers forged COVID documents to enter The Bahamas

By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several visitors entering The Bahamas and traveling to Grand Bahama have forged documents, including their COVID-19 tests to gain entry, according to Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consult in the Office of the Prime Minister.
“Government officials are on high alert for cases of suspected forgery, tampering or altering of required documents, and are prepared to take action if necessary,” said Dahl-Regis.
When asked if travelers had entered the country since the July 1 reopening with forged documents, including fraudulent COVID-19 tests, Dahl-Regis said there had been instances but she could not provide specifics.
She said: "I don't have the numbers, but we have had reports from Grand Bahama as well."