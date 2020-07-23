Tit For Tat For Trump In The Bahamas: Now Americans Are The 'Very Bad People'

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Sunday announcing most U.S. visitors will be indefinitely banned from entering The Bahamas because of COVID-19.
By Tim Padgett
COMMENTARY
When the Bahamas closed its doors to American visitors this week – because of the U.S.’s catastrophic inability to control the new coronavirus – you could hear the payback.
“The countries that come out of this better will be the disciplined countries,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in what many took as a dig at President Trump’s widely condemned pandemic leadership. “Countries and people who do not follow sensible public health advice will have more deaths, sickness and chaos.”
The leader of one of the small, poor and predominantly Black island nations Trump is fond of calling “shitholes” is reminding us the world considers Trump’s America an epidemiological sinkhole – a place where public health discipline disappears. Read more >>