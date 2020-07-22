Three simple acts can stop Covid-19 outbreaks, study finds

By Jen Christensen, CNN
(CNN) - If people washed their hands regularly, wore masks, and kept their social distance from each other, these three simple behaviors could stop most all of the Covid-19 pandemic, even without a vaccine or additional treatments, according to a new study.
The study, published Tuesday in the journal PLoS Medicine, created a new model to look at the spread of the disease and prevention efforts that could help stop it.
The contact rates in the study were based on people's interaction in the Netherlands, but the model is appropriate for other Western countries, the researchers at the University Medical Center Utrecht said
"A large epidemic can be prevented if the efficacy of these measures exceeds 50%," they wrote. Read more >>