This is now the world’s greatest threat – and it’s not coronavirus

True sustainability will only be achieved through drastic lifestyle changes.
➧Affluence is the biggest threat to our world, according to a new scientific report.
➧True sustainability will only be achieved through drastic lifestyle changes, it argues.
➧The World Economic Forum has called for a great reset of capitalism in the wake of the pandemic.
A detailed analysis of environmental research has revealed the greatest threat to the world: affluence.
That’s one of the main conclusions of a team of scientists from Australia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, who have warned that tackling overconsumption has to become a priority. Their report, titled Scientists’ Warning on Affluence, explains that true sustainability calls for significant lifestyle changes, rather than hoping that more efficient use of resources will be enough.
"We cannot rely on technology alone to solve existential environmental problems – like climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution," writes the report's lead author, Professor Tommy Wiedmann from Australia's University of New South Wales Engineering, in an article on Phys.org. "We also have to change our affluent lifestyles and reduce overconsumption, in combination with structural change."