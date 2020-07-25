This is the biggest mistake people make while wearing a face mask

The wrong way to wear a face mask. Getty Images
By Nicole Lyn Pesce
Cover your nose.
Perhaps the biggest mistake that many folks are making with face masks — besides not wearing them in public at all — is pulling the facial coverings down so that the nose is exposed.
Amid the ongoing debate over when and where people should wear masks, and the mixed messaging behind that, what’s perhaps been lost in the din is the correct way to put on a mask to actually help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the first place.
The CDC guidelines call for wearing a mask that covers both your nose and your mouth, with the mask secured under your chin. It should fit snugly against your face. There should not be large openings or gaps around your nose, mouth and the sides of your face. Read more >>