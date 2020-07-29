Thirty-seven (37) additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

By ZNS Bahamas
The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are thirty-seven (37) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to four hundred eighty-four (484).
There are two hundred forty-three (243) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, one hundred eighty-five (185) confirmed cases in New Providence, twenty-one (21) confirmed cases in Bimini, nine (9) confirmed cases in Moore’s Island, nine (9) confirmed cases in Great Guana Cay, six (6) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, four (4) confirmed cases in Cat Cay, three (3) confirmed cases in Cat Island, three (3) confirmed cases in Exuma, and one confirmed case in Abaco. Read more >>