Third Wave Volunteers donates masks to GBHS

DONATION – Third Wave representative donated much-needed N-95 (filtering face pieces) masks, for both staff members and the general public to the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) recently. Pictured from left are Third Wave Volunteers’ Bahamas Country Ambassador, Donna Mackey; Principal Nursing Officer Cherylyn Bain; GBHS Hospital Administrator, Sharon Williams and GBHS Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Freeman Lockhart. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Having been on the ground immediately following the passage if Hurricane Dorian, back in September of last year, the United States based non-governmental organization (NGO) Third Wave Volunteers, continues its efforts to assist Grand Bahamians, wherever possible.
Most recently, a Third Wave representative interacted with the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS), providing much-needed N-95 (filtering face pieces) masks, for both staff members and the general public.
According to Third Wave Volunteers’ Bahamas Country Ambassador Donna Mackey, this latest gesture is just one many.
“Third Wave Volunteers started after 9/11 (date of World Trade Buildings disaster) and since that time, we have been participating in every major crisis that has happened throughout the world.
“Last September we came to support The Bahamas, after the Dorian crisis. What we did then was to call it a delivery of love in trailers, tents, lights, food supplies, cleaning supplies, and, removing debris from the streets. We found that our love for The Bahamas was called to be demonstrated in this instance, with COVID-19.
“It is my pleasure today, to present on behalf of Third Wave Volunteers, this delivery of love of N-95 masks, to Administrator (Sharon) Williams and her team here at the Rand Memorial Hospital,” Mackey said.
Grand Bahama Health Services Administrator Williams thanked Mackey and the Third Wave Volunteers group for the timely donation. Read more >>