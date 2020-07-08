These Disinfectants Have Been Proven to Work Against the Coronavirus

Photo: asiandelight (Shutterstock)
Beth Skwarecki
There are 431 disinfectants that the EPA says will kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. They made the list because they kill other, similar viruses. But now two of the disinfectants have been tested, successfully, against the actual coronavirus you’re worried about.
Those products are Lysol Disinfectant Spray (EPA Reg No. 777-99) and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist (EPA Reg No. 777-127). They were already on List N, the list of disinfectants approved for use against COVID-19. Read more >>