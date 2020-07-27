'The whole church has got it, just about': dozens with Covid-19 after Alabama Baptist revival

Flags at the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery. The affected church is in a small community called Strawberry, about 60 miles north-east of Birmingham. Photograph: Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images
More than 40 people were infected with the coronavirus after attending a multi-day revival event at a north Alabama Baptist church, according to the congregation’s pastor.
“The whole church has got it, just about,” Pastor Daryl Ross of Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist church in Marshall county told AI.com.
The pastor said churchgoers, including himself, tested positive after a series of religious services featuring a guest pastor over several days last week.
Ross said the services were shut down by Friday after one of the members who attended tested positive for the virus. The member presented no symptoms, but got tested when several of his coworkers received positive tests, according to the pastor.