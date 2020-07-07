The United States is 'looking at' banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps, Pompeo says

By Jill Disis and Jennifer Hansler, CNN Business
Hong Kong/Washington (CNN Business) - The United States is "looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.
Pompeo suggested the possible move during an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, adding that "we're taking this very seriously."
Pompeo was asked by Ingraham whether the United States should be considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, "especially TikTok."
"With respect to Chinese apps on people's cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura," he said. "I don't want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it's something we're looking at."
Washington's top diplomat added that people should only download the app "if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party." Read more >>