The Top 15 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in 2019

Exuma cays - Onne Van Wal/Getty Images
By Rebecca Ascher-Walsh
In the two years since the destruction of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, our readers have consistently supported the islands hit the hardest — including the sailors’ Edens of St. John, Virgin Gorda, and Jost Van Dyke, along with St. Bart’s and Vieques, which continue to reopen their most popular resorts. But as this year’s choices also reflect, there’s always room for new discoveries.
Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value. Read more >>