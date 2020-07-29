The odd, growing list of Covid-19 symptoms, explained

Some of the potential warning signs of a Covid-19 infection. Patients have reported a variety of symptoms and some, none at all. Zac Freeland/Vox
By Umair Irfan and Brian Resnick
More than six months into the coronavirus pandemic, the list of symptoms caused by the disease Covid-19 is still getting longer.
Beyond the most common symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath, patients have reported other troubling maladies: vomiting, rashes, a loss of taste and smell, muscle aches, and even toe lesions dubbed “Covid toes.”
With more than 16.5 million confirmed cases worldwide, researchers are getting a better handle on the early warning signs of infection and how it plays out throughout the body during the course of the disease. These new insights into symptoms are shedding light on what the virus does to the body, when patients are at highest risk of infecting others, and potential ways to treat it.
And with a larger pool of people recovered from the infection, long-term effects of the illness are also emerging, including symptoms that won’t go away. “Covid-19 can result in prolonged illness, even among young adults without underlying chronic medical conditions,” according to a July 24 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. The same report found that one in three symptomatic adults who were surveyed still weren’t fully recovered between two and three weeks after testing positive for Covid-19. Read more >>